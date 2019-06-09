{{featured_button_text}}

I think it is past time to start impeachment proceedings against the orange clown. The Mueller Report proved what we all knew: the president obstructed justice. We just did not know how many times it had occurred. These alone should constitute high crimes and misdemeanors. According to Wikipedia, high crimes and misdemeanors cover perjury of oath, abuse of authority, bribery, intimidation, misuse of assets, failure to supervise, dereliction of duty, unbecoming conduct, refusal to obey lawful order, chronic intoxication, and tax evasion. Also, treason is a separate category.

Once impeachment has begun, we should be able to prove a number of the requirements. It would appear that there would be enough votes in the House to pass impeachment but not the Senate. It was encouraging to me that this House is the congress of the woman. However, it appears that the Senate is still the Senate of the eunuch. It may not be illegal to side with dictators verses longtime allies with democratic governments, but it should not be done. Once again, just because one can do something, it does mean not one should do it. To paraphrase a line from the play "9 to 5," the president is a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.

Drew Sobota, Racine

