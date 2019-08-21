I have two topics: immigration and gun control.
My father's maternal grandparents were immigrants. My paternal grandfather was an immigrant. My maternal grandparents and my mother were immigrants. I assume none of the immigrants spoke English or had any money. Probably none of them could now get into the US given the current administration's attitude toward immigrants.
Speaking English and money are not necessary requirements to become contributors to society. My brother and I each have a master's degree. Each of our daughters are medical doctors and each of our sons have master's degrees. Only in America could the decedents of poor immigrants with the lack of ability to speak the local language be able to advance as we have.
If I won the lottery and became a billionaire, could I buy a fully operational tank, a surface to air missile,etc.? Of course not, therefore there is a line between civilian and military weapons.
I propose we simply move the line to include pistols, rifles and shotguns and limit the magazine size to a reasonable amount. In addition, we need a national registry and the closing of the various loopholes regarding the selling of guns. Red flag laws should be used to keep guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to others. These laws should not be limited to people with diagnosed mental illnesses. Hate and prejudice are not mental illnesses, but have resulted in the loss of a number of lives.
Drew Sobota, Racine
