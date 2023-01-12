Sobota: Guns should require a licensing fee

I have heard that a good person with a gun is needed to thwart a bad person with a gun. Maybe now the thought should be a good 6 year old with a gun is needed to thwart a bad 6 year old with a gun.

Maybe locally a good 14 year old vs a bad 14 year old. This entire gun culture is nonsense. My 14 year old beagle must be licensed and I have to pay a fee each year of $5 since I am a senior. My dog is not a threat to anyone.

I propose we require all guns be licensed and the owners pay a $5 annual fee. Beside all the good this would do to reduce gun violence, we could reduce the national debt.

It is estimated that we have at least one gun for every person, therefore this would generate about 1.75 billion dollars. My proposal would also include a $1,000 fine and forfeiture of the unlicensed gun, which would be destroyed. I do not believe the second amendment says anything about licensing or fees for guns.

While we are at it, why not move the line which separates the type of weapons which can be legally purchased and those which cannot.

For example, I do not think one can legally purchase a surface to air missile, 50 caliber machine gun, tank, etc. Why not move the line so the weapons and accessories which are only used to kill multiple people quickly are moved to the military or law enforcement side of the line.

Of course anything like this would require the overhaul of political finance laws so the legislators are not so dependent on funding by special interest groups.

Drew Sobota, Mount Pleasant