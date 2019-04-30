William Barr is supposed to be the attorney general for the nation, not for the president. Apparently, he did not get the memo. He released a summary which misstated the report conclusions and basically was a spin in favor of the president. He then held a press conference which seemed to demonstrate how the poor clown was picked on by the bad media. Give me a break.
What the report showed was that had the clown not been president, he would have been charged with multiple counts of obstruction of justice. Assuming he is not impeached, hopefully, he is charged after the 2020 election. In addition, there are many other investigations ongoing which may provide additional criminal acts. Also, there were questionable acts which did not rise to being unlawful, but still should not have been done. Just because you can do something that is not illegal, doesn’t mean you should do it.
The clown has made a big deal about how successful a businessman he was. The report showed that he was ignored when he gave orders which were illegal or just stupid. In my opinion, the clown could not manage a one-car funeral without messing it up. He still does not seem to realize that he was elected president, not tyrant.
Unfortunately, as Thomas Paine wrote; “Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered.”
Drew Sobota, Racine
Mueller's report stated unequivocally that they were unable to absolve porky of obstruction of justice and the only reason he wasn't indicted was due to the DOJ guidelines. Don is a career criminal fighting for survival. Let's hope he fails miserably as he has at so many other things.
Drew, did you ever comment on the black jackass president we had for 8 miserable years??
Speaking of "clowns" drewbie
Did you write this letter of yours when the moon was full recently? It sounds like it. "Assuming he is not impeached, hopefully, he is charged after the 2020 election". And what charges would that be drewbie? Of course you can't answer that question because you haven't found any. Just like the Man from LaMancha Don Quixote, your are riding a horse , holding a spear and tilting at windmills on a useless quest.
Ahhh, but Trump is guilty. Guilty of making the liberals cry by keeping their girl (the Hildabeast) out of office.
Crooked criminal Trump is above the law...who knew? The Trump-Humpers do,at least they think so. That"s the really cool thing about being uneducated ,low-information and above and beyond stupid.....they will forever be perfectly happy....getting skewed by the Orange Carcass. Taxes anyone???? I will be glad to show mine.
Speaking of "being uneducated ,low-information and above and beyond stupid....." jonathan.
Your charge that Trump is a "Crooked criminal" is an outright lie jonathan and you know it. You pass that swamp gas with impunity, but yet offer no supportable evidence to the charges other than what you absorb from msnbc and your leftist pals to form your delusions.
So you will be glad to show your taxes eh jonathan. Fine, gather up your tax return for the same time span you want to see Trump's and send them over to the JT for publication. With your willingness to do that, perhaps your pals will pay for the publication costs. But in reallity, that is lie number 2 for you.
Oh and the "Trump-Humpers" thing jonathan: You still can't make a comment without your brain falling victim to your fetish with then human anatomy and function below the waist can you jonathan.
NO collusion--NO obstruction. If Dems want to impeach President Trump then have at it. Let's face it--Dems still harbor a grudge over "their girl" losing and will continue the hate.
