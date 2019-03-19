This wall will be one in a long line of failed walls. The Great Wall of China was begun in the seventh century B.C. to protect the Chinese from the barbarians. There were many additions to and expansion of the wall over a number of centuries, which ultimately did not work. Eventually, the wall was breached by what were considered barbarians.
The next fiasco was Hadrian’s Wall which was built in the second century A.D. to protect Roman Britain from northern barbarians. Over time, the Romans were driven from Briton. After World War I, the French built the Maginot Line in the 1930s. The idea was to protect France from being invaded by Germany. That did not work out very well for the French.
These prior barriers were breached without the technological advantages available to modern barbarians (drug lords, human traffickers, etc.) The orange clown’s wall will only succeed in making it more difficult for refugees from Central America just trying to ask for asylum. By all account, the vast majority of illegal aliens came to the U.S. legally and just overstayed their visa. Also, the vast majority of drug and human traffickers use legal ports of entry to bring in their cargo.
The bottom line is the clown wants to spend billions on a project which will accomplish nothing but feed his fragile ego.
Drew Sobota, Racine
