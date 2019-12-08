Sobota: Administration's lack of morality

After watching the impeachment hearings last week, I was reminded of the following quote from John Kennedy: “A man does what he must-in spite of personal consequences and in spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures-and that is the basis of all human morality.” Had President Kennedy seen the hearings he would have said man or woman. To me the main of many problems with this administration is lack of morality. If a person did not know what they were hearing, reading or seeing, they would think the subjects were members of a crime syndicate not the United States executive branch. It is hard for me to believe only 50% of respondents to a recent survey thought the orange clown should be impeached and removed from office. Can people really believe a person who has told thousands of lies over professional career Foreign Service personnel? If we re-elect this clown, shame on us. I am reminded of a quote from the comic strip Pogo. Pogo said: “We have met the enemy, and they are us."