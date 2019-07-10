I just finished reading the Mueller report. It was very informative, but not a real page turner.
Volume I details the Russian interference with the election and various campaign personnel who interacted with the Russians.
The first sentence of the second paragraph of Volume I states: "The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping systematic fashion." It went on to say this interference favored Trump and disparaged Clinton.
The question now is, should I believe this or a murderous Russian dictator? Does not seem like a hard choice to me.
It is amazing to me the amount of personnel and money the Russians committed to this operation. Trump campaign officials had multiple contacts with individuals with ties to the Russian government. The investigation did not clear the campaign of illegal activities, but rather did not have enough evidence to prove a conspiracy or get a conviction.
Volume II details the obstruction of justice investigation. Typically, an investigation either initiates or declines prosecution. However, Department of Justice guidelines state that a sitting president may not be prosecuted, but may be investigated.
The majority of Volume II details the various questionable acts committed by the president which could be considered obstruction of justice. The conclusion of this part of the report states: "Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it does not exonerate him."
So my take is there was conspiracy which could not be proved and obstruction which could not be prosecuted. 2020!
Drew Sobota
Racine
