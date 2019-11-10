Sobota: A cult of personality around Trump

I am currently reading a book about Depression-era Germany and a statement made me think of the current political rhetoric.

The author stated: “…effective propaganda need not be logical as long as it foments suspicion, contempt, or hatred.” This sounds to me like what the orange clown and his cronies are doing. No mater how many times a conspiracy theory is debunked, if you keep repeating it, someone will believe it.

In response to John Kelly’s criticism of the president, Stephanie Grisham said: “I worked with John Kelly, and he was totally unequipped to handle the genius of our great president.” If John Kelly could handle being a Marine four-star general, there is no doubt he could handle the orange clown’s “genius.” Notice the quotation marks around genius. If I said this in person, they would be air quotes. This kind of propaganda sounds like something you would read from a state- run news outlet about some petty dictator, not the president of the United States.

This administration is becoming a personality cult where the members pledge allegiance to the cult leader, not the organization. Unless this changes, when future historians write the decline and fall of the United States, they will point to this administration as the beginning of the end.

Drew Sobota, Mount Pleasant

