Snyder: Thanks, Good Samaritan

On or about Dec. 11, I was a customer at Cost Cutters on Washington. When I went to pay my bill, I was told, much to my surprise, that it had already been paid.

I asked for the name of the person or at least a description, but the manager told me the person did it anonymously. However, she did tell me the reason the person was moved to do such a generous deed. It warmed my heart and brought a happy tear to my eye. So I would like to thank you now for your kind and warm hearted gift.