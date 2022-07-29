 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith: Young lust

When I was young, fearless, stupid, my main goal was driven by hormones. Looking back I’m grateful there was a safety net for young minds in maturing bodies.

I’ll never know or fully understand the consequences of biology. I do know that without a safety net, young lust can drastically change the lives of partners, both families, increasing risks of every social problem you can think of. This is not how we foster our future.

Men making decisions on female healthcare is stupid. As far as I can tell, no man has ever had an abortion. The SCOTUS decision foolish, costly and cruel and I’m grateful I don’t have to live young today.

Please vote this fall.

Steven Smith, Mount Pleasant

