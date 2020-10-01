Smith: Trump is Grinch

What a shame that due to COVID-19, Toys for Tots will not be able to distribute toys to needy families this Christmas. Indeed, it seems the Grinch is stealing Christmas. Or is he? Perhaps the true culprit is not actually the Grinch, but our very own president. Remember in 2016 when Trump ranted about "saving Christmas" from the secular hordes? As if Christmas was ever in danger of not being celebrated.