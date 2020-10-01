Smith: Trump is Grinch

What a shame that due to COVID-19, Toys for Tots will not be able to distribute toys to needy families this Christmas. Indeed, it seems the Grinch is stealing Christmas. Or is he? Perhaps the true culprit is not actually the Grinch, but our very own president. Remember in 2016 when Trump ranted about "saving Christmas" from the secular hordes? As if Christmas was ever in danger of not being celebrated.
President Trump disregarded clear and present evidence that a plague was on its way, thereby delaying our country’s response. Thanks to his denial of the facts and his lack of planning, families separated by distance will have to decide whether it is even safe to gather for Thanksgiving this year — or for Christmas. How the Grinch Stole Christmas? Perhaps a better title for this season would be How Trump Stole Christmas.
Jeri Smith, Racine
