Nowadays we are accustomed to seeing women newscasters and commentators on TV, but not too long ago, that was not the case. This past week Cokie Roberts, one of the first women to appear in such roles, passed away. What did our president say in response? Did he applaud her for breaking the broadcasting ice for women? Afraid not. “She never treated me nicely,” is what he said.
Because as we well know, this is all about him. It is always about him. And only about him. It is about his popularity, his crowd size. He loves the Saudis because they buy his apartments, stay in his hotels, and “they pay cash.” Murderous dictators who “treat him nicely” are his friends, while our country’s true friends, our allies, are mocked and criticized because they refuse to play his game.
You have free articles remaining.
Every single time, in circumstances at home or abroad, it is always, always about Donald Trump – and never about what’s best for our country. Sad.
Jeri Smith, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.