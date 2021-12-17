Smith: Thank you, Garbo Motors

In the "Wizard of Oz" Dorothy said, "there is no place like home." I would like to add that there is no place like the Garbo home, where so many of us found a warm welcome. I miss all of you.

I was always treated with courtesy and respect there. They made a point to thank me for my business, no matter how small. If I waited for my car, there was a nice waiting area with complimentary beverages. And if the wait was going to be too long, someone would drive me home and pick me up later. On the way out there was a treat or two offered at the front office. Everyone was friendly and helpful and took the time to explain the work that was done. Customers were valued and appreciated. We need more of that these days, not less.