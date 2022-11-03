Smith: Taxpayer risk

How much will the Foxconn blunder raise property taxes?

"Experts" fail to include: litigation, deduction in credit rate, cost of deferred maintenance on non-Foxconn projects (schools, police, fire Department...), cost to maintain existing Foxconn facilities...if Foxconn's project continues to fail.

So what is the financial risk to taxpayers?

Using the number of properties in Mount Pleasant and the roughly 550 million the village is required to pay, each taxable property could receive two fold increase in property tax in the next four years and continue for roughly 20 years assuming no snow removal, schools...

Racine County is at risk as is the state to $4 billion dollars.

Please realize the financial risk politicians have forced upon you when you vote.

Steven Smith, Mount Pleasant