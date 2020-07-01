Smith: Statehood for District of Columbia
Smith: Statehood for District of Columbia

I urge congressman Bryan Steil to vote in favor of statehood for the District of Columbia this week. This action is proper, justified and long overdue.

The admission of the District of Columbia as a state would finally give full representation and sovereignty to its citizens. It is proper to give the district representation in Congress but also give it control over its own internal affairs, as much as for citizens of any state. Since there appears to be no other practical way to do this, statehood for the district is the proper action to take.

Statehood is justified for a region with the population of the district. Upon admission it will be larger than two states and nearly as large as two others. It's populations could easily exceed several states when it is able to control its own commercial and residential development in the way any state now can.

The district has been in an awkward and difficult position for over 100 years, if not since its inception. It is past time for the US Federal Government to work with the district according to the same principals and procedures that it works with every state where the government owns property: office buildings, veterans' and other hospitals, post offices, military bases and properties used for a myriad of purposes.

There is no difficulty sorting out federal and local authority and responsibility in all these properties and there will be no difficulty in doing so in the District of Columbia.

David Smith, Kenosha

