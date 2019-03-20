Judge Lisa Neubauer, currently an appellate court judge who has served as Chief Justice of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals since 2008, is running for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the April 2 election. But her opponent Brian Hagedorn, who seems to have a lot of outside money but few endorsements, says that she is unqualified.
Why does he say this? Because Neubauer “was seen” at a march in 2017 held to call attention to the dangers of climate change. Seriously, Mr. Hagedorn? Are you seriously suggesting that expressing a concern for our environment is a disqualifier? I mean, where will Judge Neubauer be seen next? Buying organic eggs at the grocery store?
The fact that she has been endorsed by over 300 appellate court, circuit and municipal judges, sheriffs and district attorneys across Wisconsin proves that she is eminently qualified, experienced and respected.
Judge Lisa Neubauer deserves our votes for the Wisconsin Supreme Court on April 2. Do not fail to vote in this important election!
Jerilyn Smith
Racine
