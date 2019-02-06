Try 1 month for 99¢

I am wondering why The Journal Times feels it necessary to dredge up the Mayor Gary Becker incident. I'm not condoning the guy's actions, but he's paid his dues. Leave him alone.

Jeri Smith, Racine

