Small: Referendum's size illogical

I was born and raised in Racine and love the city. Coming close to considering purchasing a second home there, I had been watching this $1 billion referendum. There is no logical reason for a city the size of Racine to even consider this large of a bill which doesn't even seem to be going directly toward education. With this kind of fiscal irresponsibility, I will not be purchasing in a city that even begins to think this is an intelligent choice for Racine.