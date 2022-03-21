 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sloth: Rutkowski gets my vote

  • 0

If you are reading this and you live in Racine County’s District 3, you have a choice on April 5.

I will be voting for Tom Rutkowski. He will be a great addition to the Racine County Board and while I know Tom will serve the district well, he understands his voice is one of many. Tom knows the importance of working together to tackle important issues.

While national politics sucks up all the oxygen, decisions that make the most significant impact on our daily lives are made at the local level and they go way beyond simply keeping our streets cleaned and our trash picked up.

The issues confronting our local leaders are varied and complex. Tackling these issues requires a diversity of ideas and backgrounds. It also requires people who are compassionate and engaged, people like Tom.

He has dedicated his life to serving others, both in his career as an educator and in his volunteer work in the community. Not to mention, he is just a decent human being.

People are also reading…

There is no doubt Tom will bring the same level of dedication and decency to serving as a county board supervisor.

The Racine County Board needs people like Tom Rutkowski; that’s why he gets my vote. He deserves your vote, too.

Paul Sloth, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson: Wisconsin voting

Johnson: Wisconsin voting

Our ex-Supreme Court Justice Gableman continues to be demeaned in the press. He has not finished an investigation of the 2020 election. That e…

Olsen: I wonder?

Olsen: I wonder?

After knowing what their families experienced during World War II under Hitler’s rule, I wonder how many Jews living today approve of the curr…

Steben: Putin's war

Steben: Putin's war

History has a way of repeating itself and it looks like it's roaring its ugly head again. This time another Hitler has emerged. He has beady e…

Carcelli: Salute to poll workers

Carcelli: Salute to poll workers

The Republican and the Democrat election workers that worked to make the 2020 election safe and secure during the pandemic did an amazing job …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News