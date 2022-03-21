Sloth: Rutkowski gets my vote

If you are reading this and you live in Racine County’s District 3, you have a choice on April 5.

I will be voting for Tom Rutkowski. He will be a great addition to the Racine County Board and while I know Tom will serve the district well, he understands his voice is one of many. Tom knows the importance of working together to tackle important issues.

While national politics sucks up all the oxygen, decisions that make the most significant impact on our daily lives are made at the local level and they go way beyond simply keeping our streets cleaned and our trash picked up.

The issues confronting our local leaders are varied and complex. Tackling these issues requires a diversity of ideas and backgrounds. It also requires people who are compassionate and engaged, people like Tom.

He has dedicated his life to serving others, both in his career as an educator and in his volunteer work in the community. Not to mention, he is just a decent human being.

There is no doubt Tom will bring the same level of dedication and decency to serving as a county board supervisor.

The Racine County Board needs people like Tom Rutkowski; that’s why he gets my vote. He deserves your vote, too.

Paul Sloth, Racine

