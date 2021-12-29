Sloth: Avoid hysteria on Lakeview Park

Residents on the city’s north side are fired up. They have been staring at the burned-out shell of what was once, by many accounts, a vibrant community center sitting in the heart of a prime bit of green space across from the Racine Zoo.

A five-acre parcel just a stone’s throw from Lake Michigan is not easy to come by these days. As you would expect, some are now fuming over the city’s proposed redevelopment of Lakeview Park. Some of the loudest advocates of “saving the park” risk undermining their cause by allowing the kind of petty gossiping about personalities and partisanship to creep into their ranks.

It started with an anonymous leaflet, distributed door to door on the north side, that included the kind of coded language — “housing project” — intended to inflame, not inform. Now it is on full display in the Save Lakeview Park Facebook group.

Like a lot of issues in Racine, Lakeview Park is fertile ground for misinformation. There is an attempt to rally neighbors around this cause, but an unwillingness to keep the conversation civil, focused, honest and insightful.

By all means, get involved in the process. Share your thoughts, ideas and concerns. However, steer clear of the kind of hysteria that passes for discourse these days, especially if you are fighting for something you believe is worth saving.

Paul Sloth, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0