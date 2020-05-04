Slaasted: Why is BelleTV not back on the air?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the city Cable Commission Board unanimously approved funding for the BelleTV (formerly CAR25 or Cable Access Racine) station to be updated and returned to the airwaves. After much discussion about costs, Chase Hendrix, a former chairman of the Cable Commission Board of Directors, made a presentation in which he said he could do the job with replacing the present equipment for considerably less money than was being talked about previously.

I understand that the full Common Council voted to appropriate the necessary funds to bring BelleTV up and back on the airwaves. I would have seen that action as I was a faithful watcher of BelleTV. But of course it was not on the air for that January/February meeting (I'm not sure which one) so I don't really know which one actually approved the funding.

Citizens of Racine pay a cable access fee with their monthly cable bills. Where is that money going now? We citizens rely on BelleTV to keep up on the goings on with the city, which of course is not possible now. Is there a reason that the station is still off the air? Is it yours and/or the city administration's purpose to keep the citizens in the dark about what is going on with our tax money and other important activities at 730 Washington Ave.? It sure seems that way.

Dale Slaasted, Racine

