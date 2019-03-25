Try 3 months for $3

Citizens of Racine, we have an election scheduled within a few weeks. This election is very important for the future of our city. If you are satisfied with the status quo, then vote for the incumbent. If not, we have the opportunity to replace them. There are contested races for members of the Common Council some with declared candidates, others, such in the 7th District, a write-in candidate.

Also, we have the opportunity to write in Sandy Weidner for mayor. Sandy is the Alderwomen of the 6th District. When one watches the City Council proceedings on channel 25, one notices how she is always prepared to ask the probing questions, sometimes when those questions would rather not be asked.

Think HOT. H — HONEST, O — OPEN, T — TRANSPARENT government. If that is what you want, vote change.

Dale Slaasted

Racine

