Sklba: District redesigns

Every 10 years following the completion of the U.S. census, the law requires that due to population growth and shifts in some areas, district boundaries must be adjusted and certified to reflect fair one person-one vote equity. Currently, the plan is mostly done by a group of current elected officials and select others, and approved by, again current elected representatives.

I agree with Mr. Kessler that a more open, participatory plan would remove the possibility of lines being drawn to ensure one’s being re-elected with like-minded voters. It also would address the possibility of the current party in office unduly influencing the district lines. This process will take place in the next several months in our state as well in the county and local municipalities. We would all benefit from a more open and fair design committee.