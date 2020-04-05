Sklansky: Trump overstating Democrats' opposition on travel restrictions
In response to Rick Kristopeit: Trump said Democrats “loudly criticized and protested” his announced travel restrictions, and that they “called me a racist because I made that decision.”

Trump is overstating Democratic opposition. None of the party’s congressional leaders and none of the Democratic candidates running for president have directly criticized that decision, though at least two Democrats have. At a rally in South Carolina the following day, Trump said Democrats “loudly criticized and protested” his decision.

We reached out to the Trump campaign and asked for names, but we did not get a response. We scoured news clips and could find only a couple instances of elected Democrats criticizing the president’s action to restrict travel. I am guessing the White House couldn't respond because they probably couldn't name more than a few people. Go to factcheck.org/2020/03/the-facts-on-trumps-travel-restrictions.

Sanford Sklansky, Racine

