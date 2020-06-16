Skarzynski: No vote by mail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In every election, citizens have the right to vote by absentee ballot weeks before the election. If you're not going to be physically at the polls in November, do this.

With voter ID, one vote per person. Vote by mail is a completely different story.

Ballots going out blindly to addresses where the government thinks you may still live. It happens and the president wins Wisconsin with 70% of the vote.

Is everyone good? I'm guessing not. Obviously some people voted more than once, or maybe a bunch of ballots from certain zip codes like 53403 got permanently "misplaced." Who knows?

I don't want elections decided by who can cheat the best. People should be thankful President Trump wants to keep the elections honest.

David Skarzynski, Mount Pleasant

