Siuta: Education during Covid

We are now facing perhaps the most heart-wrenching aspect of the pandemic. We have to decide when and how to send our beloved children back to school.

To quote my teacher/daughter, "In March the school buildings closed. Education did not stop." All this while, staff has been working on online solutions and decisions based on what is best for students and families. No one was prepared for this abrupt closure.

And no one is really happy about the current situation. These are uncharted times, and no one has definitive answers. Plans may work — and they may not. The health of students, families and staff must be of primary concern. We all know that the children need to return to classrooms, but it must be done safely.

Whatever your family is doing for your child's education, please fully support it. There are no right or wrong solutions here. Every family must do what they feel is best for their situations. Children are looking to us to develop their attitudes and feelings. Please be positive and accepting of change.

Please be a cheerleader for education. Hopefully, we can see this as an opportunity to learn what works best from each other, and we can look forward to innovative education for all children.

Mary Siuta, Racine

