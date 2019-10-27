{{featured_button_text}}

As we sail into the future, Racine Unified School District is planning on submerging taxpayers further into debt with a 43,000-square-foot building housing “two bodies of water.” Maybe we could name these “bodies of water” Big Lake Unified and Little Lake Unified and register them as official lakes with the State.

Interestingly, the swim community, which consists mostly of high school students and coaches, provided the input for this lavish structure. Their pipe dream guarantees that this will not be an ordinary swimming hole! According to these swim coaches, there is a “decline in local swim culture” and the RUSD board is fully aware of the statistics. This should be the definitive reason as why this crazy proposal should be tanked and taxpayers be thrown a life preserver.

Additionally, RUSD should be required to answer many other questions that will surface, such as how much has already been spent on architectural fees? Who is going to manage the facility, the community or RUSD? How often will the 800-seat capacity be reached? How often will the party room and concession areas be utilized? How accurate is the estimated operating cost and where will the funding come from as the operating costs increase? Where is the fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers? Many other questions are probably floating around as well.

Taxpayers must make waves to rein in RUSD’s outlandish spending otherwise the district will be drowning in debt for decades into the future.

James Sisak, Mount Pleasant

