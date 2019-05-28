No matter if a local politician is defeated at the polls or resigns their office, it appears that they are recycled into a lucrative state job. Within the last several days, The Journal Times published articles about two such former politicians, Kim Plache and John Dickert. Many questions surround their appointments.
In regard to Plache, does she have the academic credentials and experience to be the chief operating officer of WHEDA? Shouldn’t someone with a strong financial or banking background coupled with managerial experience be more qualified for the position? Why is this position a political appointment? Was the position advertised according to State law? What are the responsibilities? The job description? Since the position involves managing millions of dollars, shouldn’t the job require a CPA or someone with a public accounting background? Doesn’t a salary of approximately $170,000 per year including benefits seem a bit high for a state job for someone who doesn’t appear to have a finance background?
In regard to Dickert, does just being the mayor qualify an individual to be an administrator in the Wisconsin Department of Revenue? Does real estate experience? Shouldn’t the job require a CPA or someone with a public accounting background?
Appointments to state positions continue to be made according to party loyalty and not education and experience. Running an effective state government requires the appropriate credentials. No matter who the former politician is, crony political appointments must be abolished.
Jim Sisak
Mount Pleasant
Gee Wiz, I do believe this was okay when Walker was in office. I must be missing something here?
