The school voucher program was initiated to allow parents to enroll their children in a private school of their choice instead of a failing public school. The latest information on the voucher cost per pupil in Racine is $7,754 for K-8 and $8,400 for a high school student.
The actual cost of educating a student in Racine Unified is $11,456. What most taxpayers don’t realize is that the voucher system saves the Racine taxpayers $3,702 per student at the elementary level and $3,056 per student at the high school level.
Evers wants to eliminate the voucher system in favor of continuing to educate Wisconsin students in a failed public school system. Evers did absolutely nothing to improve the school system when he was the state superintendent. Can we expect anything better with Evers as the Governor?
Jim Sisak, Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
one term tony wants to eliminate the voucher system because the teachers union is expecting some payback from him.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.