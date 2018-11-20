With the dangerous conditions existing at Mitchell School, I wonder why any parent would want their child to continue attending this school. The conditions described in the article make Mitchell administrators look extremely incompetent in handling unruly students who are terrorizing teachers, staff and other students. The number of assaults and staff injuries that have occurred so far during this academic year require the strongest disciplinary action by Unified officials against these hoodlums and their parents.
If one thinks that Mitchell school is the only RUSD school being terrorized by students, it isn’t. My sources reported to me that Jerstad is also experiencing similar student behavior.
A look at RUSD’s academic score card in Tuesday’s paper provides the statistical proof that Racine’s public schools are a failure. The district’s response is to throw more money into the system to solve these problems. Racine Unified has been spending taxpayer money foolishly for too many years. RUSD needs new buildings, a multi-million dollar swimming pool, and a partnership in a sports complex at Pritchard Park. Throwing more tax dollars toward RUSD will not solve the disciplinary problems that continue to exist.
One only needs to look at the performance of the voucher schools compared to the RUSD schools. With the exception of only a few RUSD schools, why are the voucher schools outperforming our RUSD schools? Is it any wonder why parents are clamoring to send their children to voucher schools.
James Sisak
Mount Pleasant
