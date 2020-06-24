Sisak: COVID money scheme
0 comments

Sisak: COVID money scheme

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This is another scheme to separate county residents from their money. It comes on the heels of COVID unemployment, businesses trying to reopen and the $1 billion school referendum.

The operative phrase in the article is “municipal leaders here don’t want to miss out on that revenue stream.” Elected representatives always look upon the money that residents earn as their money and that they are entitled to it. There is absolutely no effort by politicians to cut wasteful spending which should be their primary goal while providing essential services.

People do not realize that a lower tax rate results in a greater volume of revenue coming into the state and county coffers, while higher taxes result in a lower volume of tax revenue. This is simple logic.

Here is another thought. Did it ever occur to these economically challenged county supervisors that maybe we are benefiting from numerous consumers who buy their goods in Racine because of a lower tax rate?

This is our money, and it is confiscated from us by greedy politicians who seem to spend our tax dollars foolishly.

Jim Sisak, Mount Pleasant

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Skarzynski: No vote by mail

In every election, citizens have the right to vote by absentee ballot weeks before the election. If you're not going to be physically at the p…

Letters

Thomas: No one is above the law

Two months ago, I expressed concern about how toxic politics have become. Two months ago, I wondered how our democracy is doing. Two months ag…

Letters

Regep: Save North Beach

North Beach in Racine used to be a gem in the central states. Lately with the high lake waters and numerous rain storms, the beach has flooded…

Letters

Blaski: Mask hysteria

I have a few random thoughts about the "face mask mania" that has encompassed a significant number of individuals on planet Earth. Let me star…

Letters

O'Connell: Let us vote safely

Who could imagine a U.S. president would threaten to withhold funding from a state that wanted to make it safer for voters to cast ballots via…

Letters

Olsen: Abusing their power

Within six months, America has faced and failed two different major crises. First, it was a health pandemic and that is far from being over. T…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News