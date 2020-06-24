Sisak: COVID money scheme

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is another scheme to separate county residents from their money. It comes on the heels of COVID unemployment, businesses trying to reopen and the $1 billion school referendum.

The operative phrase in the article is “municipal leaders here don’t want to miss out on that revenue stream.” Elected representatives always look upon the money that residents earn as their money and that they are entitled to it. There is absolutely no effort by politicians to cut wasteful spending which should be their primary goal while providing essential services.

People do not realize that a lower tax rate results in a greater volume of revenue coming into the state and county coffers, while higher taxes result in a lower volume of tax revenue. This is simple logic.

Here is another thought. Did it ever occur to these economically challenged county supervisors that maybe we are benefiting from numerous consumers who buy their goods in Racine because of a lower tax rate?

This is our money, and it is confiscated from us by greedy politicians who seem to spend our tax dollars foolishly.

Jim Sisak, Mount Pleasant

