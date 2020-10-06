Simpson: Reconsider your trust in Trump

Respectfully, request President Trump’s supporters reconsider their vote. The successful businessman image turns out to be myth.

His management prowess exaggerated: bailed out with family money, experienced multiple bankruptcies, and beholden to a foreign bank. His executive skills suspect: extremely high staff turnover rate, several associates criminally charged, and much time spent at pep rallies, watching TV, and on his cell phone.

Leadership during the pandemic has been erratic and incompetent; making health, economic, and social crises worse. Tough talk created a mirage of authenticity, but little is genuine about Donald Trump, except his addiction to publicity. The self-promoting showman often traffics in the same arenas as false prophets, conspiracy peddlers, and scam artists. Entertainment masquerading as news on cable TV, talk radio, and social media delivers the messages. Operating on the premise, you can fool all the people some of the time and … many have been duped by this master pretender.