Simpson: 988 mental health

We're facing a mental health crisis here and across the country and it requires an effective response.

Too many people in a mental health, substance use or suicidal crisis end up in emergency rooms or jails instead of getting the care they need. With a better response we will all benefit.

In 2020, Congress passed a bill creating 988, a new three-digit number to quickly connect people in a crisis to trained mental health professionals and local crisis services when appropriate. Senator Tammy Baldwin was a sponsor with strong support from both sides of the aisle.

Starting now, people in a mental health, substance use or suicidal crisis can call or text 988 for free, confidential, expert counseling. This is a huge step toward providing lifesaving, balance-restoring support for countless people.

While the new number is now live, efforts must continue in the coming months and years to strengthen crisis services in Racine and throughout the state.

The start-up is funded with federal COVID relief, but we need ongoing public dollars for mobile crisis teams, crisis response facilities and other services needed to effectively respond to people in crisis who call or text 988.

As a mental health advocate with NAMI Racine, I urge us all — especially our policymakers — to learn more about 988 and how Wisconsin can continue to build a full system equipped to help every person experiencing a mental health crisis and those who love them.

See NAMI.org/988 for more information.

988 is a chance to change how we respond to mental health crises in our community and in our country. Crisis can bring positive changes to the person and their family. It doesn't have to end in trauma and tragedy. 988 is a valuable, life-saving tool, but we need an ongoing effort to provide anyone who needs it with a mental health response to a mental health crisis. The real work starts now.

Luann Simpson, director of advocacy, NAMI-Racine County, Racine