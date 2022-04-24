Simonsen: Tobacco products and the environment

How does stepping on ammonia, butane, arsenic and stearic acid sound? It sounds gross, right? When you accidentally step on a littered cigarette butt, those are just a fraction of the chemicals that are under your foot leaching into the environment.

Those JUUL pods and other vape products are not innocent either. They are single-use plastics containing similar chemicals as cigarettes. As someone who enjoys the outdoors it really frustrates me to see these tobacco products not only causing harm to humans, but to the environment and animals. E-cigarette manufacturers do not provide guidance to consumers on how to properly dispose of used devices or pod/cartridge products.

Tobacco products aren’t just bad for people, they’re also bad for the environment. In 2019, cigarette butts were the most littered item in U.S. beaches and waterways, with close to a million (900,178) pieces collected. Every year 766,571 metric tons of cigarette butts make their way into the environment. Smokers litter as many as 65% of their cigarette butts.

As a member of FACT, Wisconsin’s youth tobacco prevention program, I am determined to make a positive change by spreading the truth about tobacco, including vapes, in my community this Earth Day, April 22. We have been waiting long enough for the weather to warm up so we can get outside to have the newly sprouted grass littered with cigarette butts, e-juice bottles, vape pods, cigarillo wrappers, and chew cans. For more information on FACT, visit FACTmovement.org.

Loghan Simonsen, Racine, Focus on Community FACT Group

