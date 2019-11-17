Simonsen: I want a fine-arts pathway in RUSD

I would like to express my concerns about an article I just read regarding the Pathways program in RUSD. After reading the article I was made aware that there is not a Pathway that for those that are interested in a career in fine arts.

Music and theater are my passion and I hope to pursue a career that incorporates them. I was excited when I entered middle school that RUSD extended the Fine Arts program through 8th grade. Now in just under two years I am finding out that I won't be able to continue in those areas I am passionate about.

In addition to my core classes in middle school I currently am able to take two choirs and two theater classes. I have had many friends who entered high school this year and told me that they were not able to even fit in one choir class as a result of the requirements of RUSD.

RUSD says that these issues affect only a minority of the students, but I disagree. For one you have a couple hundred students leaving Gilmore Fine Arts Middle school each year to enter into high school. Not to mention all the other schools that have students in music, theater and art programs at them.

Loghan Simonsen, Racine

