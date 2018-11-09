Earlier this year, some members of city and county governments, along with other interested citizens, took a ride on a proposed express bus route from the Corrine Owens Transit Center near Downtown Racine to the Foxconn location.
The idea is to quickly connect city bus riders to Foxconn jobs. The Transit Center would also be a convenient park and ride location with its central location and ample parking. An effort for the extension of Metra, Chicago's commuter rail service, to connect Racine and beyond, still has numerous advocates.
Milwaukee is actively exploring proposed routes for the same purpose. It is critical that we have that system in place and more importantly, that the funding is available.
Please urge your city, county, village and state representatives to step forward to support these efforts.
Skip Simonsen
Member, Visioning a Greater Racine
Transportation WAVE Team
Mount Pleasant
