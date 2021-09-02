Simons: Racine's historic baseball field

Joe, say it isn't so!

Racine area fans were excited with the news that the baseball field was going to get a facelift in the fall of 2019 and ready to go in spring of 2020. No baseball was seen there in 2020.

Numerous issues arose slowing the completion down almost to a halt. Racine Park & Rec promised a new outfield, Astro-style infield turf, a batting cage center, pitching bullpens for both teams and new protective safety netting to protect fans from flying baseballs.

2020 came and went without baseball at this park. Fingers were crossed by area baseball coaches and teams to be playing in 2021. 2021 season at the park was not a given. Coaches had to plan two sets of schedules, finance transportation to play away.

By late 2021 mid winter teams finally were given the green light. As teams were playing again on the new field, they noted that the bullpens were not constructed for the proper safety of pitchers safe warmup due to no mound.

New ball nets were never install, no batting cages built and grandstands were removed mid season. Racine's Kiwanis team was turned down for fall playoffs because of lack of equipment present. Park & Rec promised equipment by May or June 21.