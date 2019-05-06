On Nov. 18, 2018. I first wrote my opinion about the condition of Horlick Baseball field. Additionally, in spring of 2017, a meeting was conducted at the field with Parks and Rec, attended by the late alderman Raymond DeHahn, Racine Kiwanis baseball coach Jack Schiestle, representatives of Parks and Rec and myself.
Many points of concerns were raised. We were advised that the natural turf was going to be replaced within a year with field turf. We expressed that we needed Bullpen warm-up mounds, batting cage assembled back to original condition, new foul ball netting, press box updates, scoreboard upgrade to name a few. The only improvement was a foul ball net, which was replaced at the end of the 2017 high school baseball season. Parks indicated that the money was available for the new turf.
It is now 2019 and the Parks Department reports that new artificial turf will be installed starting in August. High school season is almost over and Kiwanis Baseball/Land O' Lakes have yet to see the necessary improvements mentioned which have gone unchecked for 7-10 years. Traveling across the country for baseball has taught me that installing and servicing artificial turf is a very technical and labor intensive operation.
The field and facility struggles with the current state of maintenance, and I am concerned that the proper future maintenance may be above the present pay-grade of proficient and professional current caretakers.
Tom Simons
Racine
This is the greatest concern? I guess you'll just have to wait for next year unless you and your pals want to cover the costs.
