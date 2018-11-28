I have been involved in baseball in one capacity or another for 50 plus years. Forty plus years at Racine’s Horlick Field. I have personally traveled around the country as a player or fan and have visited some of greatest and nicest fields out there. We refer to Racine’s stadium has “Historic Horlick Field" because of the history both in football and baseball. Of course, the Movie “A League of Their Own” comes to mind for many fans and players.
Many leagues have come through Racine such as sanctioned Little League, Pony League, Senior World Baseball, Wisconsin Baseball League, WIAA, American Legion Baseball, Franks Langsdorf League and Land O' Lakes Baseball (Racine Kiwanis Baseball — coach Jack Schiestle).
On any given day or night during the summer in Racine baseball is being played at Horlick Field Free of Charge which included good eats, music and entertainment highlighting many talented players that includes college Level players. I have experienced many games over the last several years working and promoting the young talent considered it to be an honor to play for teams such as Racine Kiwanis baseball.
Racine’s Horlick’s Baseball Field certainly has the history and foundation for potentially becoming a "destination event” for quality “baseball only” entertainment returning it to its proud heritage of baseball via Major League dimension and logistics.
The City of Racine needs to protect and invest in this “diamond in the rough” gemstone to be enjoyed by all.
Tom Simons, Racine
