The late Father Leon Schneider, onetime principal of St. Catherine’s High School, used to preach, “People, something isn’t bad because it is a sin. No, something is a sin because it is bad for you!” Likewise, marijuana isn’t bad because it is illegal. No, marijuana is illegal because it is bad for you. It is illegal because it is an addictive habit that can ruin lives, and those dysfunctional lives are a problem for the rest of society.

Public policy should promote good behavior like getting a job, or discourage bad behavior like child neglect. The referendums to legalize pot are a bad idea. We should all vote no.

Legalizing marijuana will expose more young people to an addiction that can stunt their personal growth. Marijuana is hardly a healthy habit, and it interferes with the development of good habits that are needed for a happy and successful life.

Fear of law enforcement limits drug use. Legalizing pot will put a lot of vulnerable people at risk. Users will avoid drug related criminal records, but their prospects for a good life may already be doomed.

A “sin tax” on legalized pot will not help the government’s budget. On the contrary, expenditures on social problems caused by legalized pot will far exceed any pot tax revenue. Other taxes will go up to deal with the problems. For the sake of the children and the good of society, we must all vote no.

George Simonelic

Caledonia

