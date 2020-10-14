Simonelic: Our time in Cuba

My wife and I enjoyed touring Cuba last year: great weather and luxurious evenings on the cruise ship. We saw small Spanish towns and big Havana. We went to the top of San Juan Hill and visited the hotel where Babe Ruth gambled. We absorbed the culture.

People ask us what Cuba was like. Well, we were stunned by the absence of commerce. Over six days, we saw four gas stations; three of them had one pump. Stores and restaurants were almost nonexistent. Highway traffic was mostly a few horse carts. The old American cars are taxis for tourists. I saw some small motorcycles; they were old East German bikes.

Guides explained that 83% of the people “work” for the government and earn $30 per month. Because the water supply is unreliable, there is a storage tank on every roof. Windows often have no glass or screens. In Havana, a tourist asked how the people get food. Our guide said there are ration cards, and he pointed to a building. That location dispensed meat, but the shelves were empty that day.

The socialist economy of Cuba produces little wealth or opportunity. Cuba is proud of educating doctors. However, the doctors have to work abroad to pay back the government. They make a lot more money in Angola than Cuba.