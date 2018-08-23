From what I hear, there's talk of Tax Cuts. 2.0 brewing in Congress. That's great news! For any Wisconsin small business, or any business for that matter, the bottom line determines success or failure. When taxes are lower, bottom lines are healthier and the business forecasts are brighter.
I opened my first small business, eTOP Sports Innovations, just this year, so I've been fortunate enough to build out my vision of providing high-quality technology and equipment to athletes under the new tax cuts. I hope to grow my company by investing in new products and services and expanding my team. Tax cuts expedite that process because they leave more money in the bank.
If this new lower tax rate is allowed to expire after 2025 like its currently set to do, the reversion will amount to a tax increase.
It's not rocket science, less money in the government's hands translates to more money on Main Street. COngress, make tax cuts happen one more time!
Michael Simmons
Caledonia
