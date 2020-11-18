Showman: Our priorities are all wrong

Here is an example of why defunding the police is important and part of our long term solution to race.

We have our priorities in Racine County all wrong. Instead of putting people first, it puts the police establishment first instead.

Imagine that the numbers were reversed with social organizations getting the $1.87 million and the police the $20,000.

I guarantee you that would be a step in the right direction !

The Racine County Board, in a 12-7 vote on Nov. 2, said the county couldn’t afford moving $20,000 in the 2021 county budget to help four nonprofits.

During the same meeting, by a 16-2 vote, the full 2021 county budget was approved despite concerns being raised about the Racine County Sheriff’s Office getting a budget increase of $1.87 million, a 10.3% jump.

The 2021 budget includes a total of $181.2 million in expenditures. That’s a nearly 8% increase over 2020’s budget, put together before the pandemic hit.