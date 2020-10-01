 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shimeta: Does Trump seem like a good Christian?
0 comments

Shimeta: Does Trump seem like a good Christian?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

These women accuse Trump of unwanted sexual advances or claim affairs with Trump: Dorris, Carroll, Leeds, Anderson, Harth, Heller, McDowell, Virginia, McGillivray, Crooks, Stoynoff, Drake, Laaksonen, Zervos, Huddy, Johnson, Searles, Sullivan, Dixon, Holvey and Murphy. The actual descriptions from an article in USA Today are upsetting and disgusting. I think this list is worth repeating so everyone knows the dark side of Trump. This list does not include prostitutes that were paid for their silence. Many of the sexual advances occurred while Trump was married to his third wife. Trump is the face of the Republican Party and the role model for American families. Does Trump seem like a good Christian?

Mike Shimeta, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Farley: Steil shows leadership

I was furious when Kenosha was under siege. Thanks to Rep. Bryan Steil’s leadership and calling the president, federal help came to Kenosha. F…

Letters

Grigorian: Something to ponder

In the wake of the shooting in Kenosha, so many thoughts and self- assessments have taken place in our home. I know this isn’t the case in thi…

Letters

Jordan: Supreme suffering

While we debate the composition of our nation’s Supreme Court, there can be no debate about the supreme suffering taking place in our nation’s…

Letters

Knox: Make your vote count

So the big election is coming fast. Wow Nov. 3. Here's why it's drastically important that we get out and vote. Whether it's in person, by mai…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News