Shimeta: Does Trump seem like a good Christian?

These women accuse Trump of unwanted sexual advances or claim affairs with Trump: Dorris, Carroll, Leeds, Anderson, Harth, Heller, McDowell, Virginia, McGillivray, Crooks, Stoynoff, Drake, Laaksonen, Zervos, Huddy, Johnson, Searles, Sullivan, Dixon, Holvey and Murphy. The actual descriptions from an article in USA Today are upsetting and disgusting. I think this list is worth repeating so everyone knows the dark side of Trump. This list does not include prostitutes that were paid for their silence. Many of the sexual advances occurred while Trump was married to his third wife. Trump is the face of the Republican Party and the role model for American families. Does Trump seem like a good Christian?