I have never understood why the Clerk of Circuit Court is a partisan position. Rather than blindly voting for a Democrat or a Republican based on our party loyalty doesn’t it serve us better to vote for a person of experience and ability?

If there was a job interview for this position, I know that Connie Cobb Madsen would outshine all other candidates. She has had eight years experience in law enforcement; was the coordinator of the Victim Witness Program for 11 years; worked as the Racine City Clerk for two years; and served as the Municipal Court Magistrate for four years. She has had hands-on experience that has resulted in a deep understanding of the judicial court system.

I have met her several times and have heard her ideas on how to make the courts run more smoothly. I am so impressed with her. I recommend voting for Connie Cobb Madsen for Clerk of Racine County Circuit Court.

Susan Sheldon, Burlington 

