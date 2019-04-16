I am writing to thank our Racine County republican politicians (Vos, Van Wanggaard, et al) for providing me with the best laugh I have had in a very long time. Their request that Gov. Evers appoint a Republican as the Racine County Register of Deeds as a way of showing respect for Racine voters after the contempt they (and Walker) showed for Wisconsin voters by the actions taken in their recent special interim session of the legislature is truly laughable.
They had the power then and they proved the old axiom that “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” And now they have the gall, the nerve, the chutzpah to ask Evers to play nice and appoint a Republican as Register of Deeds. Personally, I hope Evers laughed as deeply as I did at their hypocritical request.
James Shea
Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I laughed pretty hard also, maybe even more than Mr. Shea when I found out Racine County voted overwhelmingly for Republican Judge Brian Hagedorn and rejected Lisa Neubauer. Now---you might ask what does that have to do with the Register Of Deeds? Stay tuned.
I laughed pretty hard upon reading this letter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.