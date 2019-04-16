Try 3 months for $3

I am writing to thank our Racine County republican politicians (Vos, Van Wanggaard, et al) for providing me with the best laugh I have had in a very long time. Their request that Gov. Evers appoint a Republican as the Racine County Register of Deeds as a way of showing respect for Racine voters after the contempt they (and Walker) showed for Wisconsin voters by the actions taken in their recent special interim session of the legislature is truly laughable.

They had the power then and they proved the old axiom that “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” And now they have the gall, the nerve, the chutzpah to ask Evers to play nice and appoint a Republican as Register of Deeds. Personally, I hope Evers laughed as deeply as I did at their hypocritical request.

James Shea

Mount Pleasant

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments