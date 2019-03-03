I came downstairs this morning, got the newspaper from the front porch and settled in to read it. The article featuring chickpeas caught my eye. Then, I saw the article's title "Give chickpeas a chance." Wait.
Puns, they say, are the lowest form of humor, but they are high on my list of small amusements. So, all I am saying, is thanks.
Adrienne Shea-Michiels
Racine
