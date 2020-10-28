Shea-Michiels: Talking violence

I've been hearing a lot about violence in our neighborhoods and to businesses in our area. Just recently, I have attended to my thoughts as I listened. I have been picturing violence in white neighborhoods and damage to white-owned businesses. Wait a minute. What about the violence of seven gunshots in the back or gunfire that interrupts your sleep. And kills you.

What about the violence of redlining that denies you the right to buy a home that will increase in value or grow equity that will pay for your child's college education. And what about the look that says you are not welcome here. Get out.

Isn't that violence too?

Don't these things cause wounds so deep, so constantly reopened that they cannot heal?

Let's talk about violence. But, let's talk about violence to all people. And when we talk about law and order, let's talk about it as a right everybody deserves.

Adrienne Shea-Michiels, Racine

