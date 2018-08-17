Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I can't get it out of my mind. ICE will deport any of my neighbors who it deems "removeable."

What? Like a stain to which I apply a solution that will make my garment good again? Or make my country white again?

This is an old trick. And, a dirty one. Target the few to manipulate the many. Don't be fooled.

Adrienne Shea-Michiels

Racine

1
4
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments