I can't get it out of my mind. ICE will deport any of my neighbors who it deems "removeable."
What? Like a stain to which I apply a solution that will make my garment good again? Or make my country white again?
This is an old trick. And, a dirty one. Target the few to manipulate the many. Don't be fooled.
Adrienne Shea-Michiels
Racine
I hope ICE continues to do the job and enforce the law of the land. I just wish the would step things up a little. And by the way, if I do some people that are illegally, like they said in the old days, "I drop a dime on them"!!!!
Double/triple the size of ICE...and get all illegals out... Until the stupid Demtards show up and finally let us secure our country which is targeted everyday by bad, bad people ....The Presidents first and foremost obligation is to Protect all Americans....AMERICANS......Put the military on the border and Turn all around by force if needed...We are under a attack and are at war on our border to Break down our American systems...IT MUST BE STOPPED !!
So Adrienne the hyphenated one. Is it possible you have people who are in this country illegally living with you or nearby? Sounds like it. Call RIC they will advise you on what to do.
In b4 the racists start defending their cult and Cheeto Mussolini!
Nice job idiot playing the race card and the Trump bashing. Your pals at team donkey headquarters my be real proud of you.
"Cheeto Mussolini"? LMAO is that like "Chocolate Jesus"? Seem people like to use pet names for their Presidents.
Gee wiz getyour...., time you changed your brand of toilet paper. What you been using just ain't cuttin it anymore.
BTW, illegal isn't a race dipstick.
Exactly! Its a state of not conforming with an applicable law. But that isn't how the HeeHaw party and their ministry of propaganda (i.e mainstream media) want to portray it. They are hoping that if they can tie the term to a racial or minority group, the will gin up the sympathy factor. The legal term of "illegal alien" just didn't cut it, that's why the AP (Asinine Press) coined the term "undocumented immigrant".
Hey idiot: You wouldn't know who Mussolini was or what he did even if he had come up and offered you a pizza for you to make such a stupid comment.
