Shea: It was all of us

In the Aug. 22 issue of the RJT (an absolutely terrific issue of the paper by the way) several veterans of the war in Afghanistan were quoted as asking “Was it all in vain?” That is, were all the sacrifices of lives, horribly wounded and money spent expended in vain?

Sadly, the answer to their question is definitely: “Yes! It was all in vain!"

But, tragically, the real answer about our wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq is far, far worse than simply “Yes, they were in vain,” because, in fact, each of those wars constituted a colossal, brutal, horrific war crime of the worst sort.

In the process of waging those unnecessary and immoral wars we killed and injured millions of innocent civilians, created millions of homeless, destitute refugees, adopted torture as an accepted practice, virtually destroyed the infrastructure of several countries and left the middle east in chaos. By “we” I mean US citizens, voters and taxpayers.

It wasn’t just our political and military leaders or our soldiers. It was all of us. It was OUR government and OUR military that instituted these wars and it was we who cheered on our soldiers and prayed for their safety, strength and success.